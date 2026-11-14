Arlington Heights has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from front desk to infusion RN. Most are weekday schedules with good benefits.

Employer: Bright Light Medical Imaging

Bright Light Medical Imaging Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Salary: $38–$45/hour

Type: Full-time, weekdays (hours between 6:30am–5:30pm)

This is a hands-on role doing a mix of Abdomen/Small Parts, OB/GYN, and Vascular studies in a modern imaging center. Comes with medical, PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, dental/vision, disability, and paid on-site training.

Employer: The US Oncology Network / Illinois Cancer Specialists

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Salary: $20–$24/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Front-desk and scheduling role in an oncology practice, focused on patient communication, scheduling, and insurance/EMR work. Good fit if you have medical office experience and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a points/rewards program.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Infusion Center, 3060 Salt Creek Ln, Arlington Heights, IL

Salary: $41.86–$64.88/hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Monday–Friday 8am–4:30pm, no weekends or holidays

Oncology infusion RN role with a steady daytime schedule. Offers annual incentive plan, shift/incentive pay (where eligible), medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, retirement with match, PTO, and career pathways.

Employer: The US Oncology Network / Illinois Cancer Specialists

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Salary: $25–$31/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30am–5:00pm (40 hrs/week)

Clinic-based oncology LPN role doing general nursing care, meds, IVs, vitals, EKGs, and patient education. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, generous PTO, and wellness perks.

Employer: Jarosz & Valente Orthodontics, P.C.

Location: Arlington Heights & Deerfield, IL

Salary: $22–$27/hour

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Chairside ortho assistant role in a busy practice, doing wires, bracket assists, X-rays, impressions, iTero scans, and patient/parent education. Offers health insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good weekday healthcare roles in Arlington Heights go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.