undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arlington Heights
🏥 Arlington Heights healthcare jobs with multiple openings
2 days ago
Arlington Heights has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from front desk to infusion RN. Most are weekday schedules with good benefits.
Experienced Ultrasound Technologist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Bright Light Medical Imaging
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Salary: $38–$45/hour
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (hours between 6:30am–5:30pm)
This is a hands-on role doing a mix of Abdomen/Small Parts, OB/GYN, and Vascular studies in a modern imaging center. Comes with medical, PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, dental/vision, disability, and paid on-site training.
Patient Service Representative
- Employer: The US Oncology Network / Illinois Cancer Specialists
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Salary: $20–$24/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Front-desk and scheduling role in an oncology practice, focused on patient communication, scheduling, and insurance/EMR work. Good fit if you have medical office experience and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a points/rewards program.
Collaborative Registered Nurse – Infusion Center (Days)
- Employer: Endeavor Health
- Location: Infusion Center, 3060 Salt Creek Ln, Arlington Heights, IL
- Salary: $41.86–$64.88/hour
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Monday–Friday 8am–4:30pm, no weekends or holidays
Oncology infusion RN role with a steady daytime schedule. Offers annual incentive plan, shift/incentive pay (where eligible), medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, retirement with match, PTO, and career pathways.
LPN
- Employer: The US Oncology Network / Illinois Cancer Specialists
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Salary: $25–$31/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30am–5:00pm (40 hrs/week)
Clinic-based oncology LPN role doing general nursing care, meds, IVs, vitals, EKGs, and patient education. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, generous PTO, and wellness perks.
Orthodontic Dental Assistant
- Employer: Jarosz & Valente Orthodontics, P.C.
- Location: Arlington Heights & Deerfield, IL
- Salary: $22–$27/hour
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
Chairside ortho assistant role in a busy practice, doing wires, bracket assists, X-rays, impressions, iTero scans, and patient/parent education. Offers health insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good weekday healthcare roles in Arlington Heights go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.