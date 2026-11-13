Healthcare hiring is steady in Arlington Heights, IL right now, with options from hands-on imaging work to behind-the-scenes billing roles. Here are a few solid picks you can scan fast.

Employer: Bright Light Medical Imaging

Bright Light Medical Imaging Location: Arlington Heights, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time (Wed & Thu, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

(Wed & Thu, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm) Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour

Part-time role doing general radiography and DEXA in a fast-paced outpatient imaging center. Great fit if you’re ARRT registered, licensed in Illinois, and want steady hours plus benefits like PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, and paid on-site training.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Arlington Heights, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 46 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $26.80 – $32.28/hour

Entry-level billing job where you’ll learn claims, coding basics, and EMR/EHR systems—no prior experience required. Good option if you want to break into healthcare admin with solid pay and benefits like 401(k), dental insurance, and parental leave.

Employer: Cardinal AR Management Associates

Location: Arlington Heights, IL (in office)

(in office) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (32–40 hours/week)

, Mon–Fri, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (32–40 hours/week) Pay: $21.00 – $27.00/hour

Experienced medical biller role focused on Home Health & Hospice Medicare/Medicaid billing and A/R follow-up. Best for someone with 2+ years billing experience who likes digging into denials, payer portals, and resolving complex claim issues; includes health, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.