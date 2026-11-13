📅 Watch “Chicago Time Machine – Part One” at the Senior Center

Drop in to watch a 45-minute film, “Chicago Time Machine – Part One,” at the Arlington Heights Senior Center.

This is an in-person, drop-in program — no registration or library card is required.

The library aims to make this event inclusive and accessible for everyone. If you need any accommodations to participate, contact the library at:

Phone: 847-392-0100

847-392-0100 Text: 847-665-1491

847-665-1491 Email: accessibility@ahml.info

All are welcome to stop by and enjoy the film.