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Arlington Heights
📅 Drop-in film: “Chicago Time Machine – Part One” at Senior Center
7 days ago
📅 Watch “Chicago Time Machine – Part One” at the Senior Center
Drop in to watch a 45-minute film, “Chicago Time Machine – Part One,” at the Arlington Heights Senior Center.
This is an in-person, drop-in program — no registration or library card is required.
The library aims to make this event inclusive and accessible for everyone. If you need any accommodations to participate, contact the library at:
- Phone: 847-392-0100
- Text: 847-665-1491
- Email: accessibility@ahml.info
All are welcome to stop by and enjoy the film.
More Info: 1790102144 | Arlington Heights Memorial Library
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