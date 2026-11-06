🎁 Free Home Upgrade Finds in Arlington Heights Today

There are some nice free items up for grabs around Arlington Heights right now, from lighting to a robot vacuum for parts.

Item: iRobot Roomba Q0120 , not working , being given for parts

iRobot , , being given Condition: Does not work; best for someone who wants to fix it or use parts

Does work; best for someone who wants to fix it or use parts Location: Berkley Square, Arlington Heights, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Three ceiling fans with lights

Size: Each fan is about 52 inches across ; each light is about 9 inches

Each fan is ; each light is Condition: All work fine , according to the poster

, according to the poster Location: Wheeling Township, Cook County, Illinois (Arlington Heights area)

(Arlington Heights area) Extra: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance

Fair Chance Policy – the giver will to give more people a chance Photos: Pictures on TrashNothing

Pictures on TrashNothing Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Chandelier

Size: About 25 inches wide and 25 inches tall

and Location: Wheeling Township, Cook County, Illinois (Arlington Heights area)

(Arlington Heights area) Extra: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient

Fair Chance Policy – the giver will Photos: Pictures on TrashNothing

Pictures on TrashNothing Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Chandelier with ceiling medallion

Chandelier size: 34 inches tall and 32 inches wide

and Medallion size: 31 inches across

Shades: 6 shades , each about 5.5 inches tall

, each Location: Wheeling Township, Cook County, Illinois (Arlington Heights area)

(Arlington Heights area) Extra: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient

Fair Chance Policy – the giver will Photos: Pictures on TrashNothing

Pictures on TrashNothing Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Arlington Heights tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.