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Arlington Heights
🎁 Free Home Upgrade Finds in Arlington Heights Today
8 days ago
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Arlington Heights right now, from lighting to a robot vacuum for parts.
Not working for parts iRobot Roomba Q0120
- Item: iRobot Roomba Q0120, not working, being given for parts
- Condition: Does not work; best for someone who wants to fix it or use parts
- Location: Berkley Square, Arlington Heights, IL
- Source: nextdoor.com
3 ceiling fans with lights (Arlington Heights)
- Item: Three ceiling fans with lights
- Size: Each fan is about 52 inches across; each light is about 9 inches
- Condition: All work fine, according to the poster
- Location: Wheeling Township, Cook County, Illinois (Arlington Heights area)
- Extra: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance
- Photos: Pictures on TrashNothing
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
chandelier (Arlington Heights)
- Item: Chandelier
- Size: About 25 inches wide and 25 inches tall
- Location: Wheeling Township, Cook County, Illinois (Arlington Heights area)
- Extra: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient
- Photos: Pictures on TrashNothing
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
chandelier with ceiling medallion (Arlington Heights)
- Item: Chandelier with ceiling medallion
- Chandelier size: 34 inches tall and 32 inches wide
- Medallion size: 31 inches across
- Shades: 6 shades, each about 5.5 inches tall
- Location: Wheeling Township, Cook County, Illinois (Arlington Heights area)
- Extra: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient
- Photos: Pictures on TrashNothing
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Arlington Heights tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.