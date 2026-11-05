📣 Arlington Heights Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $60K+ Roles

Arlington Heights has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few local roles where strong sales and relationship skills can really pay off.

Employer: Bright Light Medical Imaging (via SKAN National Radiology Services)

Bright Light Medical Imaging (via SKAN National Radiology Services) Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, hours between 8:00 am – 5:00 pm)

(Mon–Fri, hours between 8:00 am – 5:00 pm) Salary: $62,000–$65,000 base + biweekly performance bonuses (historically around $20,000/year, not guaranteed)

Build and grow referral relationships with doctors and clinics for a multi-location imaging center. Great fit if you enjoy in-person visits, networking, and turning relationships into measurable business results, with strong benefits and mileage/business expense reimbursement.

Employer: PNC

Location: Arlington Heights, IL – Arlington Heights South branch

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $53,625 – $89,375 base + incentive pay

Lead sales conversations in a busy retail bank branch, helping customers with accounts, lending, and digital tools. Ideal if you have banking or financial sales experience and want strong benefits, paid time off, and a clear growth path in a large bank.

Employer: Autos of Chicago – Arlington Heights

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $65,500 – $90,400 per year (commission + bonuses)

Sell from a large inventory (500+ vehicles) with strong internet and phone leads already coming in. Best for driven, competitive sellers who like a fast-paced showroom and want six-figure potential with health benefits and incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.