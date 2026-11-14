📅 Free glass bead magnet craft for kids and families

Bring the kids to make cute Glass Bead Magnets to decorate your fridge.

Date & time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:30–3:00 PM

Location: Fairlington Community Center, 3308 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA

Cost: Free

Who: Kids with a participating adult; every person attending (including adults) must register.

Registration is required for each attendee. Sign up between September 1 and November 11, 2026 (Activity Number 731107-B).

It’s a simple, fun way to spend an afternoon making tiny art with big charm together.