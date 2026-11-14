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📅 Free glass bead magnet craft for kids on Nov. 14
3 days ago
📅 Free glass bead magnet craft for kids and families
Bring the kids to make cute Glass Bead Magnets to decorate your fridge.
- Date & time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:30–3:00 PM
- Location: Fairlington Community Center, 3308 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA
- Cost: Free
- Who: Kids with a participating adult; every person attending (including adults) must register.
Registration is required for each attendee. Sign up between September 1 and November 11, 2026 (Activity Number 731107-B).
It’s a simple, fun way to spend an afternoon making tiny art with big charm together.
More Info: Glass Bead Magnets – Official Website of Arlington...
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