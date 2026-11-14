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Outdoor
📅 Free forest bathing walk in Arlington park, Nov 14
2 days ago
📅 Free forest bathing walk in Arlington this fall
Try a different kind of nature walk with Forest Bathing on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
You’ll be gently guided to slow down, use all your senses, and connect more deeply with nature in one of Arlington’s local parks. The focus is on relaxation and noticing the details of fall as the forest prepares for winter.
The program is free.
Tips:
- Dress for the weather
- Be ready to sit on the ground or a log for parts of the program
Location details are listed in the program details on the registration page.
More Info: Forest Bathing – Official Website of Arlington Cou...
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