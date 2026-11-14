📅 Tiny Tot: Squirrels nature program for toddlers

Bring your little one to explore nature and learn about squirrels at Long Branch Nature Center.

Date & time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:00–10:45 AM

Location: Long Branch Nature Center, 625 S Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

Ages: 18–35 months with an adult (caretaker must stay for the whole program)

with an adult (caretaker must stay for the whole program) Cost: $8

Tiny Tot programs are designed for one-on-one time with your child. Kids may enjoy songs, games, crafts, mini-hikes, and other hands-on activities, all around a monthly theme. All Tiny Tot sessions in the same month share the same theme, so please register for only one program at each center per month.

Programs run throughout the year at Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. To join this session, complete the online registration form and provide your email address.