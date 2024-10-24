Open in App
    Obituary: Mary Cecelia Lawler (1924-2024)

    By ARLnow.com,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GirNy_0wKEcVkS00

    Mary Cecelia Lawler (Age 100)

    Mary, a devout Catholic, wife, and mother, passed away on October 21, 2024. Born in Akron, OH on Oct 30, 1924, she obtained her Registered Dietetics degree (RD) from the University of Akron and her Master’s from Ohio State University. She met her husband at Ohio State, moved to Wilmington, Delaware, then to Cleveland Heights, OH, where she worked as a dietician at Cleveland Hospital. They eventually relocated to Arlington, VA, where she worked at Jefferson hospital in Alexandria.

    Mary was preceded by her husband, John Virgil Lawler, of 60 years, and her three Ohio-based siblings (Francis Maurer, Bernard Maurer & Margaret Maurer). She was blessed with six children (Frederick Edward Lawler (Los Angeles, CA), Germaine Louise Leahy (and Michael, Arlington, VA), John Vincent Lawler (and Canice) North Potomac, MD), Eve Ann Hebb (Junction City, KS; deceased), Claudia Mary Maloney (and Paul, Arlington, VA) and Kletus Sean Lawler (and Jennifer, Burke, VA). Her 14 grand-children and nine great-grand-children were greatly loved and treasured as was her live-in caregiver, Fantaye.

    Nothing brought Mary more joy than planning, cooking, and hosting meals and parties for her children, friends and neighbors, plus cooking for many parish fundraising meals at St. Charles Church in Arlington where she was a long-time member. Mary was very active in the Arlington chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She enjoyed attending diverse cultural events throughout the DC metropolitan area.

    A burial service will be held at 2 pm at Columbia Gardens in Arlington on October 25, VA, followed by a memorial Mass at 3:30 pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Arlington, VA.

    In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the food pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace or the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

    >> Donation link

    Submitted by Northern Virginia Funeral Home & Crematory

