Notes: New defense industry podcast opens studio in Del Ray

Today’s weather : Expect sunny skies with a high near 66 degrees and a north wind blowing between 15 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph. Thursday night will be clear, with a low temperature around 41 degrees and a northwest wind at 6 to 8 mph.

Alexandria Living Magazine reported that a defense industry podcast called Drone Wars is opening a studio in Del Ray.

The show debuted in September and is hosted by Steve Simoni, co-founder and CEO of defense technology company Allen Control Systems.

The podcast has opened a new studio this weekend at 1901 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Alexandria Living Magazine reported.

The podcast is described on the Spotify page as:

The preeminent podcast for all things drones, defense tech, defense policy, and modern warfare. Featured guests include industry leaders, policy experts, military warfighters, business titans, and many more.

There are four episodes so far with interviews with veterans and co-founders of other defense industry contractors.

