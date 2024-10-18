Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ARL Updates

    Revised green-building incentive program could expand options for Arlington developers

    By Scott McCaffrey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTObe_0wC6rTTW00

    The first update in five years to Arlington’s Green Building Incentive Program is likely to have more stringent rules but also more pathways for developers to meet them.

    The Arlington government in 1999 began providing incentives for developers willing to go beyond minimum requirements in environmentally friendly design. The program was updated in 2014 and again in 2020.

    Now, approaching five years since the last revision, county-government staff propose that sweeping changes be considered as a five-year pilot program with “the flexibility built in to adapt with the market,” said Paul Roman, the county’s green-building program manager.

    Under a draft proposal , there would be tiered paths for developers to receive either bonus density or, in some cases, direct financial incentives after meeting the local government’s sustainability objectives. New projects, redevelopment of existing properties and repurposing — such as from commercial to residential — would be eligible.

    Developers also will be able to qualify by addressing climate-resiliency issues, including noise pollution, air pollution, light pollution, stormwater issues , tree canopy , heat islands — even by developing properties to bird-friendly specifications.

    Providing incentives is a tacit acknowledgment that going beyond legal requirements comes with a cost to developers. But those costs should be manageable, said architect Victoria Kiechel, a consultant to the county government.

    “We’re hoping to allay developers’ fears of massive cost increases,” she said at an Oct. 7 webinar, while acknowledging “there is a cost associated with learning the ropes” of the new process.

    In some cases, property developers will qualify for incentives by building to standards created by the nonprofit Phius . Kiechel said that, based on experiences in other parts of the country, it costs between 3% and 8% more for properties to reach Phius standards compared to typical construction.

    The upside? “It creates healthy, resilient buildings,” she said.

    Roman noted that changes could come to the measure as it makes its way through the public-engagement and advisory-commission gauntlet.

    “Nothing is etched in stone. Items may be revised,” he said.

    Anticipating County Board action sometime in 2025, staff recommend a six-month education period after the vote, so those in the Arlington development arena can wrap their arms around the new process.

    That, said Roman, “hopefully will curb the apprehension.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Arlington House salutes Marquis de Lafayette, 200 years after his triumphant visit
    ARL Updates1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy