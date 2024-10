Vienna’s biggest employer offers to fund aquatics facility design

Vienna’s plan to build a public aquatics and fitness center has already secured one major backer.

Navy Federal Credit Union — the town’s largest employer with 5,100 people working at its corporate headquarters (820 Follin Lane) — has offered to provide funding for the facility’s design, the Town of Vienna announced last Thursday (Oct. 10).

The funds wouldn’t count as a donation, since the town would pay the credit union back without interest, according to a press release. But it would help advance the planning process, as Vienna leaders aim to open the facility by 2030.

“Navy Federal Credit Union is a part of the Vienna community, and we have long been a proud supporter of the Town’s events and activities,” George Eichert, Navy Federal’s senior vice president of workplace infrastructure and logistics, said. “Many of our employees live in the Vienna area, and we are excited about the prospect of assisting the Town in building this facility for the benefit and health of the community.”

The town is seriously exploring the possibility of a swimming pool and fitness center after consultants found that the amenities are both desired by community members and feasible. The 24,500-square-foot facility would be built on the 3-acre Annex site at 301 Center Street South, which is vacant after the former Vienna Faith Baptist Church building was razed this spring.

In their report on the Vienna Annex long-term use study, Kimmel Bogrette Architecture and Kimley Horn estimated that the recommended facility could cost $18 million to $20.8 million in 2024 dollars, potentially climbing to nearly $21 million to $26.6 million with inflation in 2029.

That includes roughly $1.2 to $1.4 million for design services — the portion that Navy Federal has pledged to advance.

“When the town approached us with this opportunity to potentially help them get the effort started, we considered this an opportunity to help both the Town community and our employees,” a Navy Federal spokesperson said in a statement to FFXnow.

The Town of Vienna has proposed funding the project with a temporary 1% increase of its 3% meals tax, enabling it to be completed faster than if it was added to the regular capital projects queue. The hike would last from Jan. 1, 2025 until Jan. 1, 2035 if approved.

The Vienna Town Council is currently seeking public feedback on the proposed meals tax increase and can be contacted by email at council@viennava.gov or by calling 703-255-6304.

A community meeting will be held at Vienna Town Hall (127 Center Street South) next Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., followed by a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 18.