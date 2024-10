Ballston juice shop closes with plans to relocate nearby

After a little over a year in business, a Ballston juice bar intends to relocate to a smaller space in the neighborhood.

Greenheart Juice Shop , a Northern Virginia-based juicery and eatery founded in 2013, closed last Friday at 4121 Wilson Blvd. The shop serving smoothies, cold-pressed juices, cashew milks and light breakfast items opened for business last September in the former location of Philz Coffee.

In March, Greenheart opened another location at 2016 Wilson Blvd, in Courthouse. It also opened a D.C. location in June, bringing the company’s total number of sites up to six.

According to the company’s website, a Reston location is currently in the works.

Founder Alicia Swanstrom could not share the company’s forthcoming Ballston address, but she said it will be a few blocks away from its original spot.

The new space will be “better suited for operations and guest interactions,” Swanstrom said.

An anticipated re-opening date is not yet available.