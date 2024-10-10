Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ARL Updates

    Ask McEnearney: How much money do I need to buy a home?

    By Sponsor,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lr9NJ_0w1jPY5r00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VDMA_0w1jPY5r00

    This week’s Q&A column is sponsored and written by Hope Peele of The Peele Group and McEnearney Associates Realtors® , the leading real estate firm in Alexandria. To learn more about this article and relevant Alexandria market news, contact The Peele Group at 703-244-6115 or email hope@thepeelegroup.biz. You may also submit your questions to McEnearney Associates via email for response in future columns.

    Question : How much money do I need to buy a home?

    Answer : I work with a lot of buyers and the #1 concern is — “Will I be able to afford the costs of buying a home?”

    My best suggestion is to talk to a lender as soon as you are considering buying a home. They can help you strategize, even if it’s not for a year or more that you plan to buy. They can save you precious time in avoiding looking at homes that will not work for your budget. They can help you fix things on your credit report so that you aren’t surprised at the last minute with issues that can increase your interest rate. They may even surprise you with how easy it could be to buy a home.

    Here are some key points to consider when buying a home.

    Downpayment

    While you will usually need a down payment, the most important thing to know here is that it doesn’t always have to be 20% down. In fact, most of the buyers that I work with are putting much less of a down payment towards the purchase price.

    If you are past or present military, you may qualify for a VA loan, which does not require a downpayment at all. Most buyers will need to put something down, though.

    For a conventional loan, you will need to put between 5% and 20% down. The lower amounts usually apply to first-time home buyers, and if you can afford the 20% down, it will help you avoid a monthly mortgage insurance fee (PMI). Again, a lender can help you figure out your options.

    There are also some First Time Home Buyer Grants. Virginia has a Down Payment Assistance Grant that never needs to be repaid. There are income limits, but last time I checked, the limit for 2 people was $141K and the max home sale price was $750K. Be sure to ask your lender about this. I have some lenders that I can recommend that know about this program. Just ask!

    Closing Costs

    When purchasing a home with a mortgage, there will always be some closing costs. This tends to be about 2% of the sales price, but every situation is different, and they could be higher, depending on your situation. It depends on the type of loan you are using, plus there are standard costs factored in, such as appraisal, title insurance, attorney’s fees, taxes, and more. It’s best to discuss this with your lender in advance.

    Your Realtor can send a specific home to the lender and they can give you an estimate on all costs. They can also send the info to their trusted settlement company for an estimate. However, your lender will need to weigh in as well.

    Realtor Costs

    You should also find a great realtor early in the process. They can help you start shopping neighborhoods and understand the process of buying a home. They have a fee for their services, and when you sign your buyer representation paperwork with your Realtor, this fee is outlined.

    However, the fee is usually not collected until the time you purchase the home. When you make the offer on a home, you can ask the seller to pay the Realtor fees, which can be 2.5% to 3% or you can pay the fees. In my experience, sellers have been willing to pay the buyers agent compensation.

    In conclusion, my best advice is to talk with a lender and a realtor very early in the process. They are there to help you and to be sure that you are super happy with your home when you do buy. As you probably already know, lenders and realtors are your advocates for life.

    Whenever you need advice on the best updates for your home over the years, or a refinance if the rates get better, and when it’s time to buy again, they want you to reach out to them and refer your friends and family. So, find those relationships early in the process, and trust them to lead you to your next home!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRN96_0w1jPY5r00
    Hope Peele

    Hope Peele is a licensed real estate agent with McEnearney Associates, Inc. in Alexandria, Virginia. She grew up in Old Town and currently lives in Del Ray. As a partner with The Peele Group , Hope is dedicated to guiding her clients successfully through the many-faceted process of buying or selling a home. Contact Hope at 703-244-6115.

    If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our associates, please email: ALX@mcenearney.com or call 703-549-9292.

    McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreAlexandria

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    DEVELOPING: Northern lights visible from Arlington
    ARL Updates1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy