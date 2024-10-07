Showcase basketball event draws dozens of high-school players

Dozens of star players were out for a recent girls high-school basketball event in Fairfax.

The 24th annual local College Showcase girls hoop competition was held the morning of Sept. 29 at Fairfax High for high-school-age players from Northern Virginia and surrounding jurisdictions. Some 67 players participated, displaying their skills in refereed games with running clocks and drills for college coaches, who were on hand to watch.

Games were taped and will be made available for coaches to watch. Players received bright jerseys the color of Skittles candy.

Players came from Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia and there was one from Maryland.

The event was sponsored by the Northern Virginia Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

“The quality of play was good and I think the kids had fun. They got to play with different kids and got some exposure,” Fred Priester said.

Priester, the current Oakton High School girls head basketball coach, started the College Showcase in 1998.

“We have had a good turnout of players over the years,” Priester said. “At this event I really try to emphasize players making new connections and it makes me happy when I see that happening.”

In the early years, the event was viewed by college coaches as one of the top showcases on the east coast and a go-to for many Division I college schools. Over the years, changes of rules and the college basketball landscape led to a refocus on providing an event for Division III and NAIA schools.