Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ARL Updates

    Showcase basketball event draws dozens of high-school players

    By Dave Facinoli,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWY6o_0vyLedpo00

    Dozens of star players were out for a recent girls high-school basketball event in Fairfax.

    The 24th annual local College Showcase girls hoop competition was held the morning of Sept. 29 at Fairfax High for high-school-age players from Northern Virginia and surrounding jurisdictions. Some 67 players participated, displaying their skills in refereed games with running clocks and drills for college coaches, who were on hand to watch.

    Games were taped and will be made available for coaches to watch. Players received bright jerseys the color of Skittles candy.

    Players came from Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia and there was one from Maryland.
    The event was sponsored by the Northern Virginia Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

    “The quality of play was good and I think the kids had fun. They got to play with different kids and got some exposure,” Fred Priester said.

    Priester, the current Oakton High School girls head basketball coach, started the College Showcase in 1998.

    “We have had a good turnout of players over the years,” Priester said. “At this event I really try to emphasize players making new connections and it makes me happy when I see that happening.”

    In the early years, the event was viewed by college coaches as one of the top showcases on the east coast and a go-to for many Division I college schools. Over the years, changes of rules and the college basketball landscape led to a refocus on providing an event for Division III and NAIA schools.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today28 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Oprah, Jay-Z, and these Black American billionaires are still too poor to be on the Forbes 400 List
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Arlington golden retriever influencers featured in Target partnership
    ARL Updates2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy