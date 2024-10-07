Open in App
    O’Connell graduate makes early mark in college cross country

    By Dave Facinoli,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACZAG_0vxx05uJ00

    Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Molly Weithman already is making a strong impact in college cross country.

    The freshman runner for the College of William and Mary’s Division I women’s team finished ninth in one of her first collegiate races. Her place helped the team win a championship with a low 19 points Oct. 5 at the Pirate Invitational at East Carolina University.

    Weithman’s time in the race was 21:56.8. The winning time was 20:54.3. She was William and Mary’s top freshman runner in the meet.

    Weithman entered college as a standout cross country and track and field runner during her four high-school years at O’Connell. She set multiple team records in track and field at O’Connell, and won countless championships in various races, including cross country.

    During the fall, Weithman was a multiple time Division I private-school state cross country champion and won Arlington County and state Catholic school titles.

    She also will run for the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at William and Mary.

