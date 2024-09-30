Open in App
    Adoptable Pet of the Week: Figaro

    By ARLnow.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmN4J_0vorKPuw00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOfdz_0vorKPuw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x4h9_0vorKPuw00

    Meet Figaro, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

    This beautiful boy is looking for his forever home and is currently up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington .

    He had this to say:

    Hello, I’m Figaro!

    I came to the shelter as a stray, so they don’t know much about my past, but what they’ve discovered so far is that I’m a sweet and loving cinnamon roll of pup who enjoys being around people.

    I might be a bit shy about sharing my favorite things, but don’t worry, I’m just a work in progress! With some patience and gentle guidance, I can learn to share and adapt to new routines. In return, I’ll shower you with affection.

    If you’re a family who loves long walks and hikes, I’m your perfect match! I have plenty of energy and enthusiasm for outdoor adventures and would be thrilled to join you on your explorations.

    I promise to bring joy and wagging tails to your home. If you’re ready to give me a chance, I’ll be your steadfast friend and adventure buddy.

    Let’s make some great memories together!

    Is Figaro the companion you’ve been searching for? Read his entire profile to learn more!

    Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email arlingtonnews@gmail.com with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.

