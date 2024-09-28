Open in App
    • ARL Updates

    Car show to benefit Wakefield Class of 2025 in the works

    By ARLnow.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnySd_0vnA5HJu00

    The second Wakefield High School car show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. in the school’s front parking lot.

    The event is a fundraiser for the Class of 2025. There will be a food vendor in the parking lot.

    Like last spring at the school’s first car show, when more than 80 vehicles were on site, registration is $20 per vehicle. Classics, resto-mods, cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles are expected to be on hand.

    Trophies will be awarded for the best engine, best paint, best interior, principal’s choice and best in show. There also will be trophies for the top 15.

    The vehicles on hand at the spring show included an electric car being built from scratch by students at the Arlington Career Center and a rebuilt Hechinger lawn tractor.

    If it rains, the show will be canceled.

