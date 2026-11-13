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Bentonville Joins Other Arkansas Cities in Restricting High-Powered E-Bikes on Trails
By Joe Jacobs,4 days ago
New regulations in Bentonville and Fayetteville target powerful electric motorcycles, while other Arkansas communities have established their own rules for electric bicycles. As electric bicycles become increasingly popular on Arkansas trails, cities are facing a new challenge: distinguishing traditional pedal-assist bicycles from powerful electric motorcycles that can travel at much higher speeds.
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