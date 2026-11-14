📅 Learn about Petit Jean wildlife by the campfire

Fall and winter bring big changes for the animals at Petit Jean State Park. During Campfire Critter Chat, you can stop by the amphitheater and visit with a park interpreter to hear how different critters adapt to the colder seasons.

This is a come-and-go, one-hour program that’s great for the whole family. Just swing by the campfire during the program window, stay as long as you like, and ask questions.

Note: The campfire depends on current burn ban restrictions, so the fire itself may not be lit if a ban is in place, but the program can still happen at the amphitheater.