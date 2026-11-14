📅 Learn to Weave a Pioneer-Style Garden Basket

Try your hand at traditional basket making, just like 1800s pioneers in the river valley who learned to live off the land. In this hands-on Garden Basket Workshop, you’ll weave your own basket using oak splits and reflect on the people who lived here before it became a state park.

The class fee covers all basket materials. Class size is limited, and preregistration is required by October 24.

To sign up, call the visitor center at 479-967-5516.

Bring a sack lunch or plan to visit a local restaurant during the break.