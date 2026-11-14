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📅 Learn pioneer-style basket weaving in a small workshop
3 days ago
📅 Learn to Weave a Pioneer-Style Garden Basket
Try your hand at traditional basket making, just like 1800s pioneers in the river valley who learned to live off the land. In this hands-on Garden Basket Workshop, you’ll weave your own basket using oak splits and reflect on the people who lived here before it became a state park.
The class fee covers all basket materials. Class size is limited, and preregistration is required by October 24.
To sign up, call the visitor center at 479-967-5516.
Bring a sack lunch or plan to visit a local restaurant during the break.
More Info: Garden Basket Workshop | Arkansas.com
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