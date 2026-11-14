📅 Winter herbal tincture workshop for adults

Learn how people in the 19th century used herbs to stay healthy through winter. This cozy, hands-on Winter Defense Tincture Workshop will show you how to make your own alcohol-based herbal tinctures for:

Respiratory support

Antiviral defense

General immune support

You’ll go home with both knowledge and remedies to help your family through cold and flu season. The workshop is open to ages 21 and up only, since alcohol is used. There will be a break for lunch.

To join, call the park at (870) 983-2684 to secure your spot.