📢 Local students win Red Ribbon Week anti-drug art contest

SWARK.Today and Martins of Hope held their 7th annual “Say No to Drugs” coloring contest during Red Ribbon Week.

Fifth graders from Beryl Henry Elementary, Garrett Memorial Christian School, and Spring Hill Elementary were asked to design and color a picture showing the effects of drugs and why people should say no.

La’ Courtney Muldrew from Spring Hill Elementary was chosen as the overall winner and received an 11-inch ONN tablet with a case and stylus.

First-place winners from each school also received prizes:

Sentley Martinez – Beryl Henry Elementary – Walmart gift card

– Beryl Henry Elementary – Jace May – Spring Hill Elementary – Walmart gift card

The contest was sponsored by Martin’s of Hope, with support from all three schools. The organizers close with a reminder: Say no to drugs.