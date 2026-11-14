📢 Arkansas River shiner: tiny native fish under pressure

The Arkansas River shiner is a small native minnow, usually about 2 inches long (rarely over 2.5 inches), light silver to tan with a dark spot at the base of its tail fin and a small eye.

It historically lived in big prairie rivers across the Arkansas River basin, including the Arkansas, Cimarron, and Canadian rivers in Oklahoma. It needs over 100 miles of flowing river to thrive and prefers wide, shallow, sandy-bottom rivers, often schooling along sandbars and ridges.

Populations have dropped due to reservoir construction, ground‑water pumping and runoff, seasonal drought, riparian loss, river channelization, incidental capture for bait, and invasive plants like saltcedar and phragmites. It is now considered extirpated from the Cimarron River.

Each spring and fall, biologists from the Wildlife Diversity Program and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey 12–15 sites on the Canadian River. Fish samples are analyzed at Oklahoma State University to track population trends and habitat needs.