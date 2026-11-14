Township 12 is quietly becoming a hot spot for high-end tech work, especially around AI, data, and enterprise systems. If you’ve got strong IT chops, these roles with Lockheed Martin are worth a serious look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Township 12, AR

Township 12, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300 (range depends on experience and location)

Work on digital adoption tools like WalkMe, building in-app guides, automations, and user support. Great fit if you enjoy front-end tech (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery) and improving how people use complex web apps.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Township 12, AR

Township 12, AR Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone-based): $133,500 – $344,400

Lead the technical team behind Lockheed’s Enterprise Control Tower and data foundation for AI agents. You’ll manage strategy, data products, ontologies, budgets, and a team of engineers—ideal for senior data leaders who like both tech and people management.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Township 12, AR

Township 12, AR Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone-based): $133,500 – $344,400

Own the logical data models and ontologies that power AI agents and analytics in a Databricks-centric stack. This is a hands-on architecture role for someone with deep experience in data modeling, knowledge graphs, and large-scale data platforms.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Township 12, AR

Township 12, AR Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone-based): $108,600 – $280,000

Senior IC role building AI agents, ontologies, and knowledge graphs for production systems. You’ll work across teams, design semantic models, and ship real AI features using tools like Python, RDF/OWL/SPARQL, and modern cloud/ML platforms.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Township 12, AR

Township 12, AR Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone-based): $94,400 – $243,500

Lead the build of data pipelines and gold-layer entities on Databricks while also helping govern the enterprise ontology. Perfect if you love Python, SQL, Spark, and turning messy source data into clean, reusable data products.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and it might be a match in disguise.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.