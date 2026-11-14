🚧 Sewer smoke testing in Alma starting week of Nov. 16

Beginning the week of November 16th, crews from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. will be in parts of Alma checking the condition of the sanitary sewer system and private sewer laterals.

They’ll use smoke testing, which pushes non-toxic, non-flammable liquid smoke through sewer mains to find defects. This will not affect your sewer service and you do not need to be home.

What to expect:

You’ll get a pink door tag 2–3 days before your area is tested with more details and prep tips.

your area is tested with more details and prep tips. Duke’s staff may need to access manholes and utility easements , including those on private property within easements .

, including those . All Duke’s workers will wear company uniforms and ID badges.

Questions? Call Duke’s at (888) 620-0010 or the City of Alma at (479) 632-2254.