📅 Campfire stories under Mount Magazine’s dark skies

Enjoy a cozy evening at Mount Magazine State Park with “Let There Be Campfire Light,” a family-friendly campfire and stargazing story program.

Meet at the Cameron Bluff campground in the community campfire area across from site 9. You’re welcome to bring your own chairs to relax by the fire while you listen to a starry story that celebrates the park’s exceptional dark skies.

This is a fun, simple way to get outside with family or friends and enjoy the night sky together.