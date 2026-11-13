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🎃 8th annual Halloween Costume Contest winners named
11 days ago
🎃 2026 Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
Thanks to everyone who joined in the 8th annual Halloween Costume Contest and shared your creative costumes. Organizers say they’ll be contacting all winners directly about how to pick up their prizes.
Here are the listed winners:
- Livi Hughes, age 2 – Dolly Parton
- Sylvie Smith, age 4 – Mummy
- Rhett Doucet, age 7 – Nerds Gummy Cluster
- Spring Hill Elementary – Trolls
If you or your child’s name is on this list, keep an eye out for a message from the contest organizers about your prize.
More Info: swark
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