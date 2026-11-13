🎃 2026 Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

Thanks to everyone who joined in the 8th annual Halloween Costume Contest and shared your creative costumes. Organizers say they’ll be contacting all winners directly about how to pick up their prizes.

Here are the listed winners:

Livi Hughes, age 2 – Dolly Parton

– Dolly Parton Sylvie Smith, age 4 – Mummy

– Mummy Rhett Doucet, age 7 – Nerds Gummy Cluster

– Nerds Gummy Cluster Spring Hill Elementary – Trolls

If you or your child’s name is on this list, keep an eye out for a message from the contest organizers about your prize.