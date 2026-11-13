Looking for an active, loving dog who can travel to you? These wonderful Brittany boys are available via transport through NBRAN Arkansas and are hoping for a forever home.

Breed: Brittany

Brittany Age: Young adult (about 3 years)

Young adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male , neutered

, Color: White with orange/red markings

White with orange/red markings Shelter/Rescue: NBRAN Arkansas

Contact: (972) 816-3538

Location: Available all via transport

Rufus is a handsome orange-and-white Brittany boy with a big heart and a love for adventure. He was rescued after being abandoned, and now he’s ready for a fresh start with a family who will cherish him. As a young Brittany, he’s likely to enjoy activity, play, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Rufus Whitman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Brittany / Springer Spaniel mix

Brittany / Springer Spaniel mix Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Adult (about 7 years) Gender: Male

Weight: About 45 pounds

About 45 pounds Color: Liver (brown) and white

Liver (brown) and white Personality: Gentle, laid-back, sweet-natured

Gentle, laid-back, sweet-natured Shelter/Rescue: NBRAN Arkansas

Contact: (972) 816-3538

Location: Available all via transport

Elmer is a calm, kind gentleman who enjoys the simple things: sunshine, fresh air, and a cozy spot to relax. He’s not a high-energy youngster, making him a nice match for a quieter home that still enjoys walks and companionship.

👉 Meet Elmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, please call NBRAN Arkansas at (972) 816-3538 or click through to their listings to learn more and apply. Sharing their profiles can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.