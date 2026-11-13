undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Sweet Brittany Dogs Ready for Adoption via Transport
Looking for an active, loving dog who can travel to you? These wonderful Brittany boys are available via transport through NBRAN Arkansas and are hoping for a forever home.
TX/Rufus Whitman
- Breed: Brittany
- Age: Young adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male, neutered
- Color: White with orange/red markings
- Shelter/Rescue: NBRAN Arkansas
- Contact: (972) 816-3538
- Location: Available all via transport
Rufus is a handsome orange-and-white Brittany boy with a big heart and a love for adventure. He was rescued after being abandoned, and now he’s ready for a fresh start with a family who will cherish him. As a young Brittany, he’s likely to enjoy activity, play, and time with his people.
👉 Meet Rufus Whitman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OK/Elmer (TX
- Breed: Brittany / Springer Spaniel mix
- Age: Adult (about 7 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 45 pounds
- Color: Liver (brown) and white
- Personality: Gentle, laid-back, sweet-natured
- Shelter/Rescue: NBRAN Arkansas
- Contact: (972) 816-3538
- Location: Available all via transport
Elmer is a calm, kind gentleman who enjoys the simple things: sunshine, fresh air, and a cozy spot to relax. He’s not a high-energy youngster, making him a nice match for a quieter home that still enjoys walks and companionship.
👉 Meet Elmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, please call NBRAN Arkansas at (972) 816-3538 or click through to their listings to learn more and apply. Sharing their profiles can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.