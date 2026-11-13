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📅 Family Football Saturday at the Main Library
7 days ago
📅 Football Saturday for Families at the Main Library
Love college football? Bring the family out for Football Saturday at the Main Library!
On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00am–12:00pm (Central Time), the library is hosting a fun, in-person celebration of college football with football-themed activities and plenty of team spirit.
Wear your favorite team’s colors, bring your game-day energy, and enjoy time with other football fans.
Details:
- When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 11:00am–12:00pm
- Where: Main Library
- Who: Families and football fans
- Type: In-person, family-friendly event
Perfect for a quick, fun outing with the kids and a chance to show off your team pride.
More Info: Football Saturday - Library Events...
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