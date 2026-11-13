📅 Football Saturday for Families at the Main Library

Love college football? Bring the family out for Football Saturday at the Main Library!

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00am–12:00pm (Central Time), the library is hosting a fun, in-person celebration of college football with football-themed activities and plenty of team spirit.

Wear your favorite team’s colors, bring your game-day energy, and enjoy time with other football fans.

Details:

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 , 11:00am–12:00pm

Saturday, , 11:00am–12:00pm Where: Main Library

Who: Families and football fans

and football fans Type: In-person, family-friendly event

Perfect for a quick, fun outing with the kids and a chance to show off your team pride.