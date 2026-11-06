📢 Hospital wants input on community health needs

📢 Share your ideas on local health needs

Baxter Health Fulton County Hospital is required, as a tax‑exempt hospital, to complete a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years for the communities it serves in North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri.

These assessments help the hospital:

Find the most important health needs in the community

Create strategies to address those needs

Report which needs are being addressed and which are not, and why

The hospital invites community input. If you see a health need in your area that you think the hospital should know about, you can contact the hospital online and share your suggestion.

They say they review patient and community recommendations as they work to improve local health services.