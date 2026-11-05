undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 Kids fall wreath makerspace at Redfield Library
5 days ago
📅 Kids’ Fall Wreath Makerspace at Redfield Library
Kids can get creative making fall wreaths at the Redfield Library (Redfield Branch).
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 3:30–4:30 PM (Central Time)
- Location: Redfield Library – Redfield Branch
- Audience: Children ages 5–11
- Category: Crafts, games, and play
If you have a child in this age range who enjoys crafts, bring them by during this hour-long, in-person makerspace session to make a festive fall wreath.
More Info: Makerspace: Fall Wreaths - Library...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.