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📅 Kids fall wreath makerspace at Redfield Library

5 days ago
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📅 Kids’ Fall Wreath Makerspace at Redfield Library

Kids can get creative making fall wreaths at the Redfield Library (Redfield Branch).

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 3:30–4:30 PM (Central Time)
  • Location: Redfield Library – Redfield Branch
  • Audience: Children ages 5–11
  • Category: Crafts, games, and play

If you have a child in this age range who enjoys crafts, bring them by during this hour-long, in-person makerspace session to make a festive fall wreath.

More Info: Makerspace: Fall Wreaths - Library...

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