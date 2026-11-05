📅 Kids’ Fall Wreath Makerspace at Redfield Library

Kids can get creative making fall wreaths at the Redfield Library (Redfield Branch).

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 3:30–4:30 PM (Central Time)

(Central Time) Location: Redfield Library – Redfield Branch

Audience: Children ages 5–11

Category: Crafts, games, and play

If you have a child in this age range who enjoys crafts, bring them by during this hour-long, in-person makerspace session to make a festive fall wreath.