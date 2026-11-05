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Education
📢 Nov. 9 special ed meeting for homeschool & private school parents
2 days ago
📅 Special education info meeting for homeschool & private school families
A Special Education consultation meeting will be held on Monday, November 9 at 3:00 PM at the HSD Special Education Office.
This meeting is for discussion about Special Education and Related Services for homeschool and private school students who live in the district.
Who should come:
- Homeschool parents in the district
- Private school parents in the district who want to learn more about services available to their children.
For more details, contact Evan Owens at 870-853-2864.
More Info: Hamburg School District -
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