📢 Nov. 9 special ed meeting for homeschool & private school parents

📅 Special education info meeting for homeschool & private school families

A Special Education consultation meeting will be held on Monday, November 9 at 3:00 PM at the HSD Special Education Office.

This meeting is for discussion about Special Education and Related Services for homeschool and private school students who live in the district.

Who should come:

Homeschool parents in the district

Private school parents in the district who want to learn more about services available to their children.

For more details, contact Evan Owens at 870-853-2864.