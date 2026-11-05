📅 Veterans Day concert with Noble Allbritton Choir, Nov. 10

📅 Veterans Day concert at Allbritton Elementary

Join the Noble Allbritton Choir for a special Veterans Day Concert on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 pm.

The concert will be held in the Allbritton Elementary Gym and is a chance for the school community to honor veterans together.

If you’d like to attend, just head to the Allbritton Elementary Gym at 6 pm on November 10 to enjoy the performance.