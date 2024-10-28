Open in App
    • Arkansas Advocate

    Arkansas legislators must ensure all students receive free meals at school

    By Tyler McBride,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CbhN_0wP9ODPd00

    Middle school students at lunch in the school cafeteria. (Getty Images)

    As I walked around my middle school’s cafeteria, greeting students and directing them to line up for lunch, I noticed Chris, a normally happy and boisterous 6th grader, slumped in his seat with his head in his hands. When I asked him what was going on he said that he couldn’t get lunch that day. “My family can’t afford it,” he told me.

    When Chris is hungry he can’t focus on learning. All that he is aware of is his hunger. The free and reduced-price lunch program available across the country allows for children like Chris in low-income families to receive lunch at school.

    In March 2023, the state of Arkansas also passed a law making lunch free for those who would normally be at a reduced price under the national program. Couldn’t Chris’s family qualify for one of these programs? Free and reduced-price lunches are provided to a wide range of families, including those who fall below a certain income threshold and those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or other healthy food benefits.

    Later, after some investigation, I discovered that Chris’s family was just barely above the income cutoff to receive free or reduced-price lunch, but with a large family and circumstances beyond their control, they were still struggling to pay for school lunches for several children every day. Even though over 70% of students in my district qualify for free lunches,  one child going without lunch is one too many.

    Several states across the country are moving to ensure all students, regardless of family income, receive free lunches, and Arkansas should do the same, especially since this year we have a budget surplus of about $700 million . In Arkansas, 19% of households struggle with food insecurity—the highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. Our state legislators should use that money so all students have the opportunity to focus and grow academically, free from hunger pains or worry about how they will pay for their meals at school.

    It is also important that no student falls through the cracks. Chris’s family had qualified for free school meals previously, but a slight increase in their income changed that. In addition, immigrant families may be hesitant or unable to share their income information with schools, for fear of deportation or difficulty obtaining a visa or permanent residency. Other families may face sudden changes in their living situation or livelihood, like divorce or separation, loss of a job, or a decrease in income for seasonal work. Families can re-apply in situations like this, but they may not know how or that they can. In the meantime, some of their children could incur hundreds of dollars in lunch debt, which is not always retroactively canceled when the families are approved.

    A universal free school lunch program would provide a safety net for families facing financial difficulties or crisis, especially as Arkansas faces historic inflation, causing rising costs across all areas of a typical family’s budget.

    My students are not responsible for their family’s budget or income, but they are not immune from the consequences of difficult situations their families may face, whether in the short or long term. Isn’t it better to ensure that all kids have food in their stomach and are ready to learn than for even one child in Arkansas to face an afternoon unable to focus in class because they are hungry?

    Back in the cafeteria, before I could intervene and help Chris get something to eat, another student purchased his lunch. All children deserve to be well-fed and safe at school so that they can learn and succeed academically. An investment in our students is an investment in our state. Providing free school lunch for all school age children is the right thing to do for our collective future.

