Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Arizona Wildcats On SI

    Arizona Wildcats Lose Fourth Straight Game as Bowl Chances Begin to Fade

    By Christian Rauh,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Arizona Wildcats performanceCollege footballCollege SportsArizona WildcatsNoah Fifita'S strugglesAmerican football

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Link Webber
    1d ago
    Turns out we did get a JV coach and staff, so much for an experienced staff......What major college program would keep throwing a floundering quarterback out there expecting a better result. He needs to sit and refocus which of course is what major college programs do. Who even is the backup, the JV coach doesn't ever mention one. Rest assured this quarterback will be in the portal and mercifully TMac will be drafted in the first round. Hoping our sharp new AD is already looking for a major college football coach before the program is set back any further ........
    Arron Pope
    1d ago
    We attended the last 2 games. We aren't a good team at all. T Mac had a little yardage today, but we still looked inept. Our defense couldn't stop a high school team from scoring.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Arizona Wildcats vs. West Virginia Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
    Arizona Wildcats On SI2 days ago
    Wildcats Defense Must Adjust as WVU Makes Quarterback Change Due to Injury
    Arizona Wildcats On SI1 day ago
    More Head-Scratching Comments Made by Arizona's Head Coach After Latest Loss
    Arizona Wildcats On SI18 hours ago
    Los Tigres del Norte and Maná will play in Kamala Harris' rallies in Arizona and Nevada on October 31
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Arizona Wildcats QB Commit Receives Offer from SEC Power
    Arizona Wildcats On SI1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy