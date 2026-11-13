U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. Photos by Gage Skidmore | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Arizona’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, said they intend to support New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader over his progressive challenger, Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Both Gallego and Kelly pointed the Arizona Mirror to recent public comments they made when asked about the leadership battle that is poised to set the tone for how Democrats will govern with their majority in Congress.

“Look, Chuck and I have had our differences. I am in his office a lot more, I think, than he wants me to be in his office. And sometimes I’m called to the office more than I want to be called to the office,” Gallego said earlier this week at a Democratic leadership press conference when asked if he supports Schumer for the role.

“But at the end of the day, these are historic numbers. It’s time for us to unify. We’re going to work together as a caucus to put a plan together about how to move forward for what the country wants us to do,” Gallego added. “And I think we have the person that’s going to lead us there.”

In an interview with Politico, Kelly said that he would also support Schumer, adding that he believes the New York Democrat will assume the position.

“He worked really hard to get this majority, he raised an enormous amount of money,” Kelly said. “I’m not sure voters themselves pay a lot of attention to who gets elected into the leadership position.”

Van Hollen has been more hawkish in his approach to how Democrats should approach their newfound majority. He has advocated for defunding the Iran War, adding that the new Democratic majority should be willing to shut down the government to do so.

Schumer has served as the Democratic leader in the Senate since 2017 and has drawn criticism from his own party for not taking stronger stances against President Donald Trump’s administration during the 2025 government budget fight.

Newly incoming progressive Democratic senators have been voicing their concerns as well, saying they think a change is in order. Other bigger names, such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, have thrown their weight behind Van Hollen as well.

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