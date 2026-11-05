Democrat Mansour defeats Norton to become next Arizona Treasurer

Nick Mansour, the Democratic nominee for Arizona treasurer, at the Clean Elections debate on Sept. 23, 2026. (Photo by Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic/pool)

Democrats will be taking over the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office with Nick Mansour, the former CEO of the Arizona College of Nursing, beating his Republican opponent, Elijah Norton, by seven points.

In a post to social media, Mansour thanked Norton for running a “spirited campaign” and said he intends to “keep politics out of the office” which has been held by Republicans for decades.

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Norton on social media conceded the race Thursday afternoon and said he spoke to Mansour about the race earlier that day.

“I had the honor of calling (Mansour) earlier today – conceding – and congratulating him on his victory,” Norton wrote. “Because that is what we are supposed to do when we lose. I wish him success and pledge my support to him as Arizona’s next treasurer.”

Norton, the president of Veritas Global Protection Services, a vehicle insurance company he founded, won a contentious primary in July. He is a former treasurer for the Arizona Republican Party.

In recent years, the wealthy businessman has largely bankrolled the state GOP — he’s contributed more than $1 million to the party since 2023, including nearly $200,000 in the first half of 2026 — and he has poured more than $4 million into his treasurer campaign.

He has also been the single most prolific funder of other Republican candidates in Arizona in the 2026 election cycle: State campaign finance records show he gave nearly $5.4 million to GOP campaign efforts, including his own.

Norton made note of his party connections in his concession post, acknowledging the major wins Democrats both locally and nationally have taken in this mid-term election.

“As a former party officer, that means one thing, we need to reflect and reorganize, not blame the other side,” Norton said.

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