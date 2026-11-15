Lakeside has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes at The Humane Society of the White Mountains. If you’re looking for a new best friend, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: The Humane Society of the White Mountains

Phone: (928) 368-5295

About Taz:

Taz is a happy-go-lucky pup with a big personality and a huge zest for life. True to her hound roots, she has lots of stamina and loves to explore. She’s looking for an active family who can keep up with her adventures and help her use her bright mind.

Best home for Taz:

A fenced yard where she can run and play

where she can run and play An active household that enjoys walks and playtime

that enjoys walks and playtime A doggy playmate, as she loves other dogs

👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: The Humane Society of the White Mountains

Phone: (928) 368-5295

About Duke:

Duke is a sweet, slightly shy puppy at first, but once he feels safe, his loving side shines. He’s a total cuddle bug with classic high puppy energy and playful antics that will keep you smiling.

Best home for Duke:

A family ready for active puppy play and training

and training Someone patient with a pup who may be bashful at first

A home that enjoys both playtime and snuggle time

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Shelter: The Humane Society of the White Mountains

Phone: (928) 368-5295

About Orion:

Orion is an energetic, playful boy who loves attention and wants to be part of all your adventures. He has plenty of energy to burn and will do best with regular walks, playtime, and activities.

Best home for Orion:

An active home that can keep him busy

that can keep him busy A family ready to give him training, patience, and guidance

A home where he is the only dog, so he can soak up all the attention

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix

Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Humane Society of the White Mountains

Phone: (928) 368-5295

About Denver:

Denver is a little fluffy boy with a big heart. He enjoys walks, exploring, and all the small joys of life. He loves his food and treats, and after a fun day, he’s happiest curled up in his comfy bed with his favorite blanket for a peaceful rest.

Best home for Denver:

A home that enjoys gentle walks and quiet time

Someone who will spoil him with love and cozy spots

A family that appreciates a sweet, calm companion

👉 Meet Denver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lakeside, AZ, consider visiting The Humane Society of the White Mountains or giving them a call at (928) 368-5295 to set up a meet-and-greet. Your new best friend could be waiting there today.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.