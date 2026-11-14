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Peoria
Peoria students join Civic Engagement Day
2 days ago
Students across Peoria Unified School District recently took part in Civic Engagement Day, an interactive lesson led by the City of Peoria Youth Advisory Board. Through hands-on activities and talks, students learned how local government works, how civic leaders serve the community, and ways they can share their voices and make a difference, building a base for the district’s annual Youth Government Day program.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Peoria Unified School District
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