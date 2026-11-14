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Eleven Mile Corner
🚧 Eleven Mile Corner Road closed Nov. 30–Dec. 4
13 days ago
🚧 Eleven Mile Corner Road closed Nov. 30–Dec. 4
Eleven Mile Corner Road will be closed 24 hours a day between Battaglia Drive and Houser Road from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.
A signed detour will send traffic along:
- Battaglia Drive
- Frontier Street
- Tumbleweed Road
- Houser Road
Local access north of the work zone is available from Houser Road.
If you drive in this area, plan a few extra minutes, follow the posted detour signs, and avoid this stretch of Eleven Mile Corner Road during the closure dates.
More Info: Alert Center • Road Closure: Eleven Mile Corner Ro...
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