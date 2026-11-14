🚧 Eleven Mile Corner Road closed Nov. 30–Dec. 4

Eleven Mile Corner Road will be closed 24 hours a day between Battaglia Drive and Houser Road from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

A signed detour will send traffic along:

Battaglia Drive

Frontier Street

Tumbleweed Road

Houser Road

Local access north of the work zone is available from Houser Road.

If you drive in this area, plan a few extra minutes, follow the posted detour signs, and avoid this stretch of Eleven Mile Corner Road during the closure dates.