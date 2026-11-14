🚧 Parking and sidewalk closures at Florence Admin Campus

Construction at the Florence Administrative Campus will bring new parking and sidewalk restrictions over the next few weeks.

Starting Tuesday, November 17

The small parking lot on the south side of Building A , next to Butte Avenue , will be closed for the rest of the building project .

, next to , will be . The sidewalk on the west side of Park Street, between the Development Services building (13th St.) and Butte Avenue, will be closed through November 24.

Starting Monday, November 30

Work begins on Butte Avenue between Pinal St. and Park St.

The north-side sidewalk on Butte Avenue will be restricted.

will be restricted. There may be a westbound lane restriction on Butte Avenue at times.

If you visit county offices in this area, allow extra time, use alternate parking, and avoid the closed sidewalks and lane where marked.