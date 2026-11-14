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Cottonwood
🚧 Nov. 14 Main Street closure & free shuttle for Walkin’ on Main
12 days ago
🚧 Main Street closed Nov. 14 for Walkin’ on Main 2026
Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood will be closed for the Walkin’ on Main event on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
- No curbside parking on Main Street from Pima St. to Yavapai St. on Saturday.
- Main Street closed: 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. that day.
- Old Town Jail parking lot will stay open for general use.
- Through traffic should use the Cactus Street detour.
- Parking allowed only on the west side of Cactus Street during the closure.
- No parking on Verde Heights Drive or along either curb there.
- Reduced speed limit signs will be posted in the area.
A free Cottonwood Area Transit shuttle will run 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday:
- Park at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Office
- Catch the shuttle at the Willard Street bus stop
Questions? Contact Tawny Yaw at 928-639-3200 ext. 1015 or tyaw@cottonwoodaz.gov.
More Info: Main Street Closure in Old Town Cottonwood for Wal...
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