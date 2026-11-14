🚧 Main Street closed Nov. 14 for Walkin’ on Main 2026

Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood will be closed for the Walkin’ on Main event on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

No curbside parking on Main Street from Pima St. to Yavapai St. on Saturday.

on from on Saturday. Main Street closed: 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. that day.

that day. Old Town Jail parking lot will stay open for general use.

will stay for general use. Through traffic should use the Cactus Street detour .

. Parking allowed only on the west side of Cactus Street during the closure.

during the closure. No parking on Verde Heights Drive or along either curb there.

on or along either curb there. Reduced speed limit signs will be posted in the area.

A free Cottonwood Area Transit shuttle will run 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Park at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Office

Catch the shuttle at the Willard Street bus stop

Questions? Contact Tawny Yaw at 928-639-3200 ext. 1015 or tyaw@cottonwoodaz.gov.