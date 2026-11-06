📅 Teen Time Thursdays at Valencia Library

📅 Weekly Teen Time at Valencia Library

Calling all tweens and teens!

Stop by the Valencia Library on Thursdays for Teen Time, a hangout with lots of fun and creative activities. Depending on the week, you might find:

Arts and crafts

Board games and video games

Guest presenters

STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art, math) projects

(science, tech, engineering, art, math) projects Movie nights

No details are listed about exact times or registration, so plan to check the library’s main schedule or call the Valencia Library before you go.

It’s a relaxed way for young people to meet others, be creative, and have some screen-free (or fun-screen) time after school.