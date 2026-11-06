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Pima County

📅 Teen Time Thursdays at Valencia Library

9 days ago
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📅 Weekly Teen Time at Valencia Library

Calling all tweens and teens!

Stop by the Valencia Library on Thursdays for Teen Time, a hangout with lots of fun and creative activities. Depending on the week, you might find:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Board games and video games
  • Guest presenters
  • STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art, math) projects
  • Movie nights

No details are listed about exact times or registration, so plan to check the library’s main schedule or call the Valencia Library before you go.

It’s a relaxed way for young people to meet others, be creative, and have some screen-free (or fun-screen) time after school.

More Info: Teen Time | Pima County Public Library | BiblioCo...

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