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Pima County
📅 Teen Time Thursdays at Valencia Library
9 days ago
📅 Weekly Teen Time at Valencia Library
Calling all tweens and teens!
Stop by the Valencia Library on Thursdays for Teen Time, a hangout with lots of fun and creative activities. Depending on the week, you might find:
- Arts and crafts
- Board games and video games
- Guest presenters
- STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art, math) projects
- Movie nights
No details are listed about exact times or registration, so plan to check the library’s main schedule or call the Valencia Library before you go.
It’s a relaxed way for young people to meet others, be creative, and have some screen-free (or fun-screen) time after school.
More Info: Teen Time | Pima County Public Library | BiblioCo...
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