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Politics

⚠️ Benson public meetings now livestreamed on YouTube

8 days ago
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📢 Watch Benson public meetings live on YouTube

The City of Benson is now livestreaming public meetings on YouTube.

If you like to follow city meetings from home, you’re encouraged to subscribe to the City’s channel:

YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@cityofbensonarizona

After you subscribe, turn on notifications so you’ll get an alert when:

  • Meetings go live
  • New videos are posted

This is a simple way to stay engaged with local government without having to attend in person.

More Info: City of Benson Meeting Livestreams Moving to YouTu...

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