⚠️ Benson public meetings now livestreamed on YouTube

📢 Watch Benson public meetings live on YouTube

The City of Benson is now livestreaming public meetings on YouTube.

If you like to follow city meetings from home, you’re encouraged to subscribe to the City’s channel:

YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@cityofbensonarizona

After you subscribe, turn on notifications so you’ll get an alert when:

Meetings go live

New videos are posted

This is a simple way to stay engaged with local government without having to attend in person.