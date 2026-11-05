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Chino Valley
📅 Baked fish lunch at Senior Center on Nov. 6
7 days ago
📅 Senior Center baked fish lunch on Nov. 6
The Senior Center Garden Cafe is serving a special baked fish lunch on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM.
Menu:
- Baked fish
- Brown rice pilaf
- Butternut squash
- Peas
- Apricot crumble
Location: Senior Center Garden Cafe, 1021 Butterfield Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.
Cost:
- Age 60 and older: $4.00 suggested donation
- Age 59 and under: $6.00
If you’d like a hot, affordable lunch and some company, just stop by the Senior Center at the scheduled time.
More Info: Calendar • Baked Fish
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