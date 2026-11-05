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Chino Valley

📅 Baked fish lunch at Senior Center on Nov. 6

7 days ago
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📅 Senior Center baked fish lunch on Nov. 6

The Senior Center Garden Cafe is serving a special baked fish lunch on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM.

Menu:

  • Baked fish
  • Brown rice pilaf
  • Butternut squash
  • Peas
  • Apricot crumble

Location: Senior Center Garden Cafe, 1021 Butterfield Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

Cost:

  • Age 60 and older: $4.00 suggested donation
  • Age 59 and under: $6.00

If you’d like a hot, affordable lunch and some company, just stop by the Senior Center at the scheduled time.

More Info: Calendar • Baked Fish

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