📅 Baked fish lunch at Senior Center on Nov. 6

📅 Senior Center baked fish lunch on Nov. 6

The Senior Center Garden Cafe is serving a special baked fish lunch on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM.

Menu:

Baked fish

Brown rice pilaf

Butternut squash

Peas

Apricot crumble

Location: Senior Center Garden Cafe, 1021 Butterfield Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

Cost:

Age 60 and older: $4.00 suggested donation

Age 59 and under: $6.00

If you’d like a hot, affordable lunch and some company, just stop by the Senior Center at the scheduled time.