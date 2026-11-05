📅 Meet & Craft Night social hour with treats and art

📅 Relaxing Meet & Craft Night at the Library

Join the Yavapai Library Network for a cozy Meet & Craft Night on a Thursday evening.

Enjoy a social hour with treats, meet new people, and work on something creative:

Bring any craft project you’re working on or want to start

you’re working on or want to start Or just come and use the coloring books and pens provided

This is a low-key time to relax, be creative, and enjoy other people’s company.

Check the Yavapai Library Network event listing for the exact time and library location before you go.