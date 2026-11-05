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Yavapai County

📅 Meet & Craft Night social hour with treats and art

7 days ago
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📅 Relaxing Meet & Craft Night at the Library

Join the Yavapai Library Network for a cozy Meet & Craft Night on a Thursday evening.

Enjoy a social hour with treats, meet new people, and work on something creative:

  • Bring any craft project you’re working on or want to start
  • Or just come and use the coloring books and pens provided

This is a low-key time to relax, be creative, and enjoy other people’s company.

Check the Yavapai Library Network event listing for the exact time and library location before you go.

More Info: MEET & CRAFT NIGHT | Yavapai Library Network

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