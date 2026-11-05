Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Yavapai County

Monthly Live Poets Society meetup, second Saturdays 11 am

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeJrE_1Go65LQ400

📅 Monthly Live Poets Society meetup

Love poetry or want to get into it? Join this local group of poetry fans as they pick a poetry topic or a poet to read and talk about together.

The Live Poets Society meets on the second Saturday of each month from 11:00 am–noon. It’s geared toward college-aged adults, adults, and older adults.

Come ready to read, listen, and share ideas. New people are welcome, and you can drop in monthly as your schedule allows.

More Info: The Live Poets Society | Yavapai Library Network

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments