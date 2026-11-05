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Yavapai County
Monthly Live Poets Society meetup, second Saturdays 11 am
7 days ago
📅 Monthly Live Poets Society meetup
Love poetry or want to get into it? Join this local group of poetry fans as they pick a poetry topic or a poet to read and talk about together.
The Live Poets Society meets on the second Saturday of each month from 11:00 am–noon. It’s geared toward college-aged adults, adults, and older adults.
Come ready to read, listen, and share ideas. New people are welcome, and you can drop in monthly as your schedule allows.
More Info: The Live Poets Society | Yavapai Library Network
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