Monthly Live Poets Society meetup, second Saturdays 11 am

📅 Monthly Live Poets Society meetup

Love poetry or want to get into it? Join this local group of poetry fans as they pick a poetry topic or a poet to read and talk about together.

The Live Poets Society meets on the second Saturday of each month from 11:00 am–noon. It’s geared toward college-aged adults, adults, and older adults.

Come ready to read, listen, and share ideas. New people are welcome, and you can drop in monthly as your schedule allows.