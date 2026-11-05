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📢 Get 45-minute one-on-one tech help at the library
7 days ago
📢 One-on-one tech help sessions at your library
Need help using your phone, PC, or tablet?
You can book a 45-minute, one-on-one session with Faith Dekens, the library’s digital navigator. She’ll work with you personally to help you better understand your device and how to use it.
Appointments are recommended.
To reserve your spot, call the library at 928-642-1295 and ask to schedule a 45-minute tech help session with Faith.
More Info: Tech Help Personalized for You | Yavapai Library N...
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