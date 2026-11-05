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Yavapai County
⚠️ YCFD libraries closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day
7 days ago
⚠️ Library branches closed for Veterans Day
All YCFD library branches will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
Libraries will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If you need books, printing, or other services, plan your visit for before November 11 or after November 12 so you’re not caught by surprise by the holiday closure.
More Info: Closed: Veterans Day | Yavapai Library Network
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